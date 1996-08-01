In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse entertains herself by playing matchmaker for those around her. Her latest "project" is Harriet Smith, an unpretentious debutant, while Emma herself receives the attentions of the dashing Frank Churchill. However, Emma's attempts at matchmaking cause more problems than solutions and may ultimately jeopardize her own chance at love and happiness.
|Toni Collette
|Harriet Smith
|Alan Cumming
|Mr. Elton
|Ewan McGregor
|Frank Churchill
|Jeremy Northam
|Mr. Knightley
|Greta Scacchi
|Mrs. Weston
|Juliet Stevenson
|Mrs. Elton
