1996

Emma

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 1st, 1996

Studio

Miramax

In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse entertains herself by playing matchmaker for those around her. Her latest "project" is Harriet Smith, an unpretentious debutant, while Emma herself receives the attentions of the dashing Frank Churchill. However, Emma's attempts at matchmaking cause more problems than solutions and may ultimately jeopardize her own chance at love and happiness.

Cast

Toni ColletteHarriet Smith
Alan CummingMr. Elton
Ewan McGregorFrank Churchill
Jeremy NorthamMr. Knightley
Greta ScacchiMrs. Weston
Juliet StevensonMrs. Elton

Images