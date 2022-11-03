Emma sono io

Francesco Falaschi's comedy I Am Emma stars Cecilia Dazzi as a woman who suffers from an unusual disorder. Emma is a town councilwoman whose husband (Marco Giallini) has taken a mistress because he dislikes her repressed behavior. Her demeanor changes radically when the town pharmacist runs out of Emma's daily dose of depressants. Emma has a disorder in which she is naturally outgoing and upbeat. Her marriage gets rocky as she expresses her true self. The town responds poorly to a woman being so brazen, but Emma's best friend (Elda Alvigini) is inspired by Emma to make a major life change.
|Cecilia Dazzi
|Emma
|Marco Giallini
|Roberto
|Pierfrancesco Favino
|Carlo
|Nicola Siri
|Daniele
|Luigi Diberti
|Marcello
|Claudia Coli
|Elisa
