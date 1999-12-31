The second installment in the classic Emmanuelle softcore film series to be helmed by director Ura Hee, Emmanuelle 2000: Emmanuelle in Paradise finds actress Holly Sampson in role originated by Sylvia Kristel. This time around, the seductress travels to such locales as Morocco and Japan, landing in passionate trysts at every turn.
|Shauna O'Brien
|Maggie Henson
|D.J. West
|Philip Henson
|Amber Herrel
|Alyssa (as Mason Marconi)
|Anthony Skordi
|The Sultan
|Gabriella Hall
|Ashley
|Brad Bartram
|Matt
