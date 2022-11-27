En la caliente

Not Available

A film about contemporary Cuban youth through the music and dance of Reggaeton. Despite being the most popular music in the island, it's barely heard in the official media, thriving in a truly unique underground scene and being promoted in the most ingenious ways. In the midst of a unique sociopolitical situation during a key moment in Cuban history, we discover a cultural and commercial phenomenon without equal, hand in hand with an irreverent youth that's living its own revolution.