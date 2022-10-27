En la red de mi canción

Don Manuel, a fisherman from Vigo has raised an important fishing fleet, seeks to place his son Andrew in front of the business. But he hates it because most outstanding live music and women. A good day appears Elena, daughter of the owner of a large factory, interested in Andrew with a view to achieving an agreement with the fishing theme. Andrew did not suspect anything, however, love will cause some changes.
|Concha Velasco
|Elena Ballesteros
|Antonio Ozores
|Don Pepe
|Fernanda Hurtado
|Margarita
|Goyo Lebrero
|Don Ramón
