Not Available

En Swasa Kaatre (English: My Life Breath) is a 1999 Tamil romantic film written and directed by K. S. Ravi. The film stars Arvind Swamy and Isha Koppikar in the lead roles, while Raghuvaran, Prakash Raj and Thalaivasal Vijay play supporting roles. The film was produced by newcomers R. M. Sait and Ansar Ali, friends of the film's music director A.R.Rahman. The film opened in February 1999 to negative reviews and poor collections.