Enchanted Interlude

Summer 1969 on the Mediterranean coast. Paul and Vincent are childhood buddies. On a beach one day, they meet Alice and her friend Eve. After a series of memorable adventures, couples fall into place but not quite in the right order. Alice blossoms elsewhere, Paul marries Eve and Vincent weds Marie. The 70s are in full swing. Thanks to the pill, women's lives change radically, sexology is in, feminists's voices can be heard loud and clear but unrestricted and free access to abortion has yet to be attained. Against the backtop of a decade marked by sexual liberation, these three girls and two boys will cross each other's paths, love one another, split up and reunite.