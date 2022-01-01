1992

Encino Man

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 1992

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

High school misfits Stoney and Dave discover a long-frozen primeval man from the past in their back yard. But the thawed-out Link, as the boys have named him, quickly becomes a wild card in the teens' already zany Southern California lives. After a shave and some new clothes, Link's presence at school makes the daily drudgery a lot more interesting.

Cast

Sean AstinDave Morgan
Brendan FraserLink
Pauly ShoreStoney Brown
Megan WardRobyn Sweeney
Robin TunneyElla
Michael DeLuiseMatt Wilson

