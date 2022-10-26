Encore heureux

Okay, Marie is a little tired of the insouciance of her husband Sam, framework sup unemployed for 2 years. Agree, it is very tempted to be seduced by this beautiful stranger who made him the Court. Okay, there is also the daughter piano competition... If this balance light and crazy about standing, an unexpected event throws the family on an even crazier way.
|Sandrine Kiberlain
|Marie
|Edouard Baer
|Sam
|Bulle Ogier
|Madeleine
|Carla Besnaïnou
|Alexia
|Mathieu Torloting
|Clément
|Benjamin Biolay
