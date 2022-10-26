Not Available

Encore heureux

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Elia Films

Okay, Marie is a little tired of the insouciance of her husband Sam, framework sup unemployed for 2 years. Agree, it is very tempted to be seduced by this beautiful stranger who made him the Court. Okay, there is also the daughter piano competition... If this balance light and crazy about standing, an unexpected event throws the family on an even crazier way.

Cast

Sandrine KiberlainMarie
Edouard BaerSam
Bulle OgierMadeleine
Carla BesnaïnouAlexia
Mathieu TorlotingClément
Benjamin Biolay

