Encore, Once More Encore!

A drama set at the end of the Forties and the beginning of the Fifties. In a distant garrison town, life proceeds at a measured past. The officers drink and debauch, while the soldiers serve. Meanwhile accidentally unleashed human emotions are suffocated by the atmosphere of cruelty and hypocrisy.
|Valentin Gaft
|Colonel Fedor Vinogradov
|Irina Rozanova
|Luba Antipova
|Evgeny Mironov
|Lieutenant Vladimir Poletaev
|Elena Yakovleva
|Anya Kryukova
|Sergey Nikonenko
|Captain Ivan Kryukov
|Vladimir Ilin
|Captain Likhovol
