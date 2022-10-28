Encounter in Space

The inhabitants of planet Zenturia are receiving radio waves from planet Earth. The love song they hear is so inviting they send a space ship to Earth. When it crashes on Phobos, a moon of Mars, the Earthlings receive their emergency call and send the space ship Okean to pick up the Zenturian survivors. The rescue mission turns out very difficult due to more technical problems and the Martian sandstorms.
