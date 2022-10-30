Not Available

Encounter of the Spooky Kind II

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Impoverished teahouse worker (and martial-arts student) Abao is engaged to his boss' daughter, Little Chu, and fights to protect her from the lecherous advances of the wealthy but repulsive Master Shi. The two men's romantic rivalry escalates into full-scale supernatural warfare after Shi enlists the aid of a wicked sorcerer, and Abao encounters a benevolent female ghost.

Cast

Lam Ching-YingMaster Jiao
Mimi KungLittle Chu
Mang HoiLittle Hoi
Wong Man-GwanLittle Hong
Tam Sin-HungLittle Hong's blind mother
Teddy Yip Wing-ChoMr Chu

