Encounter of the Spooky Kind II

Impoverished teahouse worker (and martial-arts student) Abao is engaged to his boss' daughter, Little Chu, and fights to protect her from the lecherous advances of the wealthy but repulsive Master Shi. The two men's romantic rivalry escalates into full-scale supernatural warfare after Shi enlists the aid of a wicked sorcerer, and Abao encounters a benevolent female ghost.
|Lam Ching-Ying
|Master Jiao
|Mimi Kung
|Little Chu
|Mang Hoi
|Little Hoi
|Wong Man-Gwan
|Little Hong
|Tam Sin-Hung
|Little Hong's blind mother
|Teddy Yip Wing-Cho
|Mr Chu
