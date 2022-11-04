Not Available

End of Man

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Stark naked man comes out from the sea and begins to walk the streets, interfering in daily episodes, always in search of justice. He names himself Finis Hominis (The End of Man, in latin), and soon becomes sort of a modern Messiah, capable of performing miracles. An adulterous woman and a cheated husband are among his most faithful followers, as well as a group of hippies.

Cast

Teresa SodréMadalena
Roque RodriguesLázaro
Rosângela MaldonadoThe Schemer
Mario LimaThe Lover
Andreia BryanThe Nymphomaniac
Ronaldo Beibe

View Full Cast >

Images