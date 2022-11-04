Stark naked man comes out from the sea and begins to walk the streets, interfering in daily episodes, always in search of justice. He names himself Finis Hominis (The End of Man, in latin), and soon becomes sort of a modern Messiah, capable of performing miracles. An adulterous woman and a cheated husband are among his most faithful followers, as well as a group of hippies.
|Teresa Sodré
|Madalena
|Roque Rodrigues
|Lázaro
|Rosângela Maldonado
|The Schemer
|Mario Lima
|The Lover
|Andreia Bryan
|The Nymphomaniac
|Ronaldo Beibe
