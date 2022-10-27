1976

End of the Game

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1976

Studio

MFG-Film

Hans Baerlach is a Swiss police detective who has dedicated much of his career to pursuing powerful and allegedly murderous businessman Richard Gastmann. Though Baerlach's partner meets his demise while investigating Gastmann, his replacement, Walter Tschanz, is undaunted. Meanwhile, the lovely Anna Crawley becomes involved in the case, which proceeds to take many twists and turns.

Cast

Jacqueline BissetAnna Crawley
Martin RittHans Bärlach
Robert ShawRichard Gastmann
Helmut QualtingerVon Schwendi
Gabriele FerzettiDr. Lutz
Rita CalderoniNadine

