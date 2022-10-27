End of the Game

Hans Baerlach is a Swiss police detective who has dedicated much of his career to pursuing powerful and allegedly murderous businessman Richard Gastmann. Though Baerlach's partner meets his demise while investigating Gastmann, his replacement, Walter Tschanz, is undaunted. Meanwhile, the lovely Anna Crawley becomes involved in the case, which proceeds to take many twists and turns.
|Jacqueline Bisset
|Anna Crawley
|Martin Ritt
|Hans Bärlach
|Robert Shaw
|Richard Gastmann
|Helmut Qualtinger
|Von Schwendi
|Gabriele Ferzetti
|Dr. Lutz
|Rita Calderoni
|Nadine
