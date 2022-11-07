End of the Icon

Not Available

Newly sober "Edward" takes a trip Seattle to Los Angeles to find his friend "Johnny", so that they can pursue dreams, fun, struggles with drinking, and ultimately learn to grow and change in necessary ways they had not ever considered, which test their friendship and bring about opportunities for a deeper bond between friends. Can these guys survive each other and continue to grow together? Can they survive a car theft gone wrong, at the end of a 38 special held by movie star "Jack Spain"?