Enga Muthalali

Vijaya Ragunadhan (Vijayakanth), a kind-hearted landlord and the village grams, lives with his younger brother Balu (Raja) and his mother (Janaki). He conflicts with his uncle (R. Sundarrajan), since he sent his cousin Jayaraman (Napoleon) to jail for killing a poor farmer. Vijaya Ragunadhan and his niece Kalyani (Kasthuri) are in love since their childhood. Vijaya Ragunadhan's uncle encourages Sitharaman, Vijaya Ragunadhan's brother-in-law, to stand for their village association's election. Sitharaman and Vijaya Ragunadhan clash during the election, Sitharaman decides to arrange the marriage between his daughter Kalyani and 'Bambaram' Pandu (Vivek). At the wedding, Vijaya Ragunadhan beats Sitharaman's henchmen and gets married with Kalyani. Balu and Kaveri, Kalyani's half-sister, fall in love with each other. Soon, Balu clashes with Vijaya Ragunadhan.