The story revolves around Janakikutty (Jomol), a ninth grade student and the challenges she faces in her everyday life. She is basically a lonely girl, who finds no peace at home and is constantly scolded by her elders or teased by her siblings and cousins. Her only companions are her grandmother (Valsala Menon) and her neighbor, Bhaskaran (Sharath), whom she loved secretly.