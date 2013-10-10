Enough Said

Eva is a divorced soon-to-be empty-nester wondering about her next act. Then she meets Marianne, the embodiment of her perfect self. Armed with a restored outlook on being middle-aged and single, Eva decides to take a chance on her new love interest Albert - a sweet, funny and like-minded man. But things get complicated when Eva discovers that Albert is in fact the dreaded ex–husband of Marianne...
|Julia Louis-Dreyfus
|Eva
|Catherine Keener
|Marianne
|James Gandolfini
|Albert
|Toni Collette
|Sarah
|Ben Falcone
|Will
|Amy Landecker
|Debbie
