2013

Enough Said

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 2013

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Eva is a divorced soon-to-be empty-nester wondering about her next act. Then she meets Marianne, the embodiment of her perfect self. Armed with a restored outlook on being middle-aged and single, Eva decides to take a chance on her new love interest Albert - a sweet, funny and like-minded man. But things get complicated when Eva discovers that Albert is in fact the dreaded ex–husband of Marianne...

Cast

Julia Louis-DreyfusEva
Catherine KeenerMarianne
James GandolfiniAlbert
Toni ColletteSarah
Ben FalconeWill
Amy LandeckerDebbie

View Full Cast >

Images