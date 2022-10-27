1981

Enter the Ninja

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 1st, 1981

Studio

City Film

After completing his training of ninjutsu within Japan, an American Vietnam veteran by the name of Cole (Franco Nero) visits his war buddy Frank Landers (Alex Courtney) and his newly wed wife Mary Ann Landers (Susan George), who are the owners of a large piece of farming land in the Philippines. Cole soon finds that the Landers are being repeatedly harassed by a CEO named Charles Venarius.

Cast

Susan GeorgeMary Ann Landers
Christopher GeorgeCharles Venarius
Sho KosugiHasegawa
Alex CourtneyFrank
Will HareDollars
Zachi NoyThe Hook

