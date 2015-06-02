2015

Entourage

  • Comedy

Release Date

June 2nd, 2015

Studio

Closest to the Hole Productions

Movie star Vincent Chase (Grenier), together with his boys, Eric (Connolly), Turtle (Ferrara) and Johnny (Dillon), are back…and back in business with super agent-turned-studio head Ari Gold (Piven).  Some of their ambitions have changed, but the bond between them remains strong as they navigate the capricious and often cutthroat world of Hollywood.

Cast

Jeremy PivenAri Gold
Adrian GrenierVincent Chase
Jerry FerraraTurtle
Kevin ConnollyEric Murphy
Kevin DillonJohnny Chase
Billy Bob ThorntonFinancier

