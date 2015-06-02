Movie star Vincent Chase (Grenier), together with his boys, Eric (Connolly), Turtle (Ferrara) and Johnny (Dillon), are back…and back in business with super agent-turned-studio head Ari Gold (Piven). Some of their ambitions have changed, but the bond between them remains strong as they navigate the capricious and often cutthroat world of Hollywood.
|Jeremy Piven
|Ari Gold
|Adrian Grenier
|Vincent Chase
|Jerry Ferrara
|Turtle
|Kevin Connolly
|Eric Murphy
|Kevin Dillon
|Johnny Chase
|Billy Bob Thornton
|Financier
View Full Cast >