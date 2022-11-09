Entrapment

When retired thief Robert "Mac" MacDougal is implicated in the disappearance of a priceless painting, insurance investigator Virginia "Gin" Baker sets a trap to catch her suspect. But Gin is not exactly who she seems. Soon, she and Mac have joined forces to pull off -- quite literally -- the heist of the millennium.
|Sean Connery
|Robert "Mac" MacDougal
|Catherine Zeta-Jones
|Virginia "Gin" Baker
|Will Patton
|Hector Cruz
|Maury Chaykin
|Conrad Greene
|Ving Rhames
|Aaron Thibadeaux
|Kevin McNally
|Haas
View Full Cast >