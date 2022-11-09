Not Available

Entrapment

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fountainbridge Films

When retired thief Robert "Mac" MacDougal is implicated in the disappearance of a priceless painting, insurance investigator Virginia "Gin" Baker sets a trap to catch her suspect. But Gin is not exactly who she seems. Soon, she and Mac have joined forces to pull off -- quite literally -- the heist of the millennium.

Cast

Sean ConneryRobert "Mac" MacDougal
Catherine Zeta-JonesVirginia "Gin" Baker
Will PattonHector Cruz
Maury ChaykinConrad Greene
Ving RhamesAaron Thibadeaux
Kevin McNallyHaas

View Full Cast >

Images