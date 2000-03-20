Epicenter concerns brassy, beautiful Amanda Foster, a down-on-her-luck Los Angeles detective who's been assigned to protect a mobster-turned-State's-Witness, Nick Constantine, from the mob. On the night of the assignment, the city is rocked by a devastating earthquake, forcing Amanda and Nick to fight their way through the ravaged city streets while being pursued by ruthless assassins and corrupt cops.
|Gary Daniels
|Nick Constantine
|Jeff Fahey
|FBI Agent Moore
|Constantin Cotimanis
|Dimitri
|Kelly Sarmiento
|Nicky's Wife
|Katie Stuart
|Andrew Francis
View Full Cast >