Era Uma Vez Após a Cura

The story of Fábio, a black, evangelical and peripheral young man who lives a complex dilemma about sexuality and religion is the focus of the first part of the film. On his first trip to São Paulo, the boy goes through a series of misfortunes and discoveries that will transform his life. The second part of the work consists of testimonies by Tina Pantosi, evangelical pastor of the "Cidade de Refúgio" church, and Fer Battaglia, clinical psychologist specialized in behavioral therapies at the University Hospital of the University of São Paulo (USP) and a member of LGBTClínica.