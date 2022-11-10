U.S. Marshall John Kruger erases the identities of people enrolled in the Witness Protection Program. His current assignment is to protect Lee Cullen, who's uncovered evidence that the weapons manufacturer she works for has been selling to terrorist groups. When Kruger discovers that there's a corrupt agent within the program, he must guard his own life while trying to protect Lee's.
|James Caan
|U.S. Marshal Robert Deguerin
|Vanessa Williams
|Lee Cullen
|James Coburn
|WitSec Chief Beller
|Robert Pastorelli
|Johnny Casteleone
|James Cromwell
|William Donohue
|Danny Nucci
|WitSec Deputy Monroe
