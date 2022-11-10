Not Available

Eraser

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kopelson Entertainment

U.S. Marshall John Kruger erases the identities of people enrolled in the Witness Protection Program. His current assignment is to protect Lee Cullen, who's uncovered evidence that the weapons manufacturer she works for has been selling to terrorist groups. When Kruger discovers that there's a corrupt agent within the program, he must guard his own life while trying to protect Lee's.

Cast

James CaanU.S. Marshal Robert Deguerin
Vanessa WilliamsLee Cullen
James CoburnWitSec Chief Beller
Robert PastorelliJohnny Casteleone
James CromwellWilliam Donohue
Danny NucciWitSec Deputy Monroe

Images