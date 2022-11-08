Not Available

Erasmus Montanus

    Danish farmer's son Rasmus Berg has been given a costly education in Copenhagen, and when he returns, he speaks Latin to his parents, and Latinises his name as Erasmus Montanus. He wants to "dispute", and goes on to "prove" a number of absurdities, such as that his mother is a rock. He is contrasted to his brother Jacob who is only interested in knowledge which of practical application.

    Cast

    		Niels BorksandThe Student
    		Marie BrinkNille
    		Per Bentzon GoldschmidtNiels Korporal
    		Lone HertzLisbed
    		Buster LarsenPer Degn
    		Preben Lerdorff RyeThe Lieutenant

