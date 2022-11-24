Eric Bischoff: Sports Entertainment's Most Controversial Figure

Not Available

Arguably the most controversial figure to ever step foot in the industry, Eric Bischoff is responsible for some of the most revolutionary moments in sports-entertainment history. From creating the nWo, to battling WWE as the figurehead of WCW during The Monday Night War, to being one of the most hated personalities in both WCW and WWE, Eric Bischoff knew how to get under his rivals' skin while creating his own in-your-face brand of controversy. Relive all of Eric Bischoff's greatest moments, hear stories from the man himself and see why he was appropriately name "The King of Controversy."