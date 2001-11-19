2001

Eric Clapton - Live in Hyde Park

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 2001

Studio

Not Available

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is filmed performing live in one of the most beautiful parks in his native England, London's Hyde Park, for the annual Prince's Trust Charity Concert in 1996. In his usual breathtaking way, the man they call "Slowhand" masterfully performs renditions of some of his most adored classics, including "Layla," "I Shot the Sheriff," "Wonderful Tonight," and "White Room."

Cast

Dave BronzeHimself - Bass Guitar
Steve GaddHimself - Drums
Andy Fairweather-LowHimself - Guitar
Chris StaintonHimself - Keyboards
Tessa NilesHerself - Backing Vocals
Eric ClaptonHimself - Guitar, Vocals

View Full Cast >

Images