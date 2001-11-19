Eric Clapton - Live in Hyde Park

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is filmed performing live in one of the most beautiful parks in his native England, London's Hyde Park, for the annual Prince's Trust Charity Concert in 1996. In his usual breathtaking way, the man they call "Slowhand" masterfully performs renditions of some of his most adored classics, including "Layla," "I Shot the Sheriff," "Wonderful Tonight," and "White Room."
|Dave Bronze
|Himself - Bass Guitar
|Steve Gadd
|Himself - Drums
|Andy Fairweather-Low
|Himself - Guitar
|Chris Stainton
|Himself - Keyboards
|Tessa Niles
|Herself - Backing Vocals
|Eric Clapton
|Himself - Guitar, Vocals
