Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010

Often credited as being one of the all-time greatest guitarists, and known amongst his peers as one of the all-time greatest collaborators. The ultimate Clapton collaboration took place on June 26, 2010 at Chicago's Toyota Park. For one day only, Clapton gathered the past, present, and future of guitar music onto one stage for an incredible all-day musical event in front of a crowd of over 27,000.
|Joe Bonamassa
|Doyle Bramhall II
|James Burton
|Citizen Cope
|Eric Clapton
|Gary Clark Jr.
View Full Cast >