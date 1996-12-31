1996

Ernest Goes to Africa

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1996

Studio

Emshell Producers

The title says it all. There's a mix up involving stolen diamonds which Ernest has (naturally) made into a yo-yo and given to his would be girlfriend, Rene. But Rene wants a man of action, and doesn't think that Ernest fits the bill. After the bad guys come looking for the stolen diamonds and kidnap Rene, all of her fantasies come true as Ernest has to go to Africa to rescue her.

Cast

Linda KashRene Loomis
Jamie BartlettMr. Thompson
Claire MarshallBetty, Rene's serving mate
Frank OppermanDobbs
Jim VarneyErnest P. Worrell

