Ernest Goes to Africa

The title says it all. There's a mix up involving stolen diamonds which Ernest has (naturally) made into a yo-yo and given to his would be girlfriend, Rene. But Rene wants a man of action, and doesn't think that Ernest fits the bill. After the bad guys come looking for the stolen diamonds and kidnap Rene, all of her fantasies come true as Ernest has to go to Africa to rescue her.
|Linda Kash
|Rene Loomis
|Jamie Bartlett
|Mr. Thompson
|Claire Marshall
|Betty, Rene's serving mate
|Frank Opperman
|Dobbs
|Jim Varney
|Ernest P. Worrell
