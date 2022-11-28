Not Available

Ernest Mandel: A life for the revolution

    Ernest Mandel was one of the most innovative Marxist thinkers of the second half of the twentieth century. He was a "professional revolutionary" who invested all his energy, knowledge and vast personal culture in the struggle for socialism and in the building of a revolutionary party and the Fourth International. This documentary looks back at Mandel's life and 60 years of struggles: from the Civil War in Spain to the fall of the Berlin Wall, with segments on Algeria, Che Guevara, Vietnam, the 1960-1961 Belgian general strike, May 68, Portugal, Chile, feminism, workers control, the Sandinistas and more.

