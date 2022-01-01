1991

Ernest Scared Stupid

  • Horror
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 1991

Studio

Touchwood Pacific Partners 1

Well-intentioned, eternally bumbling Ernest P. Worrell accidentally releases an evil demon from its sacred tomb. As the demon flexes its power and goes on a ruinous rampage, good-guy Ernest tries to step in to save the town from mass destruction. Trouble is, a 200-year-old curse has scared Ernest stupid, and that means hilarity all around! So, kick back and let the laugh-ridden adventures begin.

Cast

Eartha KittFrancis "Old Lady" Hackmore
Shay AstarElizabeth
Daniel ButlerCliff
Daniel SarenanaParents
Jim VarneyErnest P. Worrell

