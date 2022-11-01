Not Available

Erotic Comic Girl

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Junk Film

Full of imagination and sex fantasy, high school girl Mary is an erotic comic writer. Mary enjoys drawing while dreaming of those make-love scenes. One day, Mary’s girlfriend Yvonne breaks up with her boyfriend. Howard who portraits for Mary’s first comic. When Mary loses her creative inspiration for comics. Howard shows his love in front of her any Mary receives a mysterious gift. Will all these affect Mary’s creative life ?

Cast

Misa Ebihara
Yuya Shimizu
Minoru Okada
Marin Akizuki

