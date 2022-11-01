Erotic Comic Girl

Full of imagination and sex fantasy, high school girl Mary is an erotic comic writer. Mary enjoys drawing while dreaming of those make-love scenes. One day, Mary’s girlfriend Yvonne breaks up with her boyfriend. Howard who portraits for Mary’s first comic. When Mary loses her creative inspiration for comics. Howard shows his love in front of her any Mary receives a mysterious gift. Will all these affect Mary’s creative life ?
|Misa Ebihara
|Yuya Shimizu
|Minoru Okada
|Marin Akizuki
