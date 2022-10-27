Erotic Nights of the Living Dead

A sailor takes an American businessman and his girlfriend to an island where the businessman wants to build a resort. Soon a weird voodoo couple show up and warn them of bad things that are going to happen. It doesn't take long for the zombies to show up and start chowing down on human flesh. The main characters do manage to fit in quite a bit of sex though.
|George Eastman
|Larry O'Hara
|Dirce Funari
|Fiona
|Mark Shannon
|John Wilson (as Mark Shanon)
|Lucia Ramirez
|Liz (uncredited)
|Laura Gemser
|Luna
View Full Cast >