Erotic Nights of the Living Dead

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Stefano Film

A sailor takes an American businessman and his girlfriend to an island where the businessman wants to build a resort. Soon a weird voodoo couple show up and warn them of bad things that are going to happen. It doesn't take long for the zombies to show up and start chowing down on human flesh. The main characters do manage to fit in quite a bit of sex though.

Cast

George EastmanLarry O'Hara
Dirce FunariFiona
Mark ShannonJohn Wilson (as Mark Shanon)
Lucia RamirezLiz (uncredited)
Laura GemserLuna

