Escape a la India

Executive produced by Juan José Campanella, with original music composed by Cris Morena, and written by the acclaimed writer Marcelo Birmajer. This musical comedy follows the adventures of Azadi, a unique cow born in Patagonia with one dream: freedom. Azadi is a Young cow born in La Patagonia. She´s a brave dreamer that, due to her mother´s last words, suspects that there is a place where cows are free. Alone before danger, she begins her journey to freedom. A tale of love and adventure through the Amazonas, México, Alaska, Mongolia and India.
