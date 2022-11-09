Escape a la India

Not Available

Executive produced by Juan José Campanella, with original music composed by Cris Morena, and written by the acclaimed writer Marcelo Birmajer. This musical comedy follows the adventures of Azadi, a unique cow born in Patagonia with one dream: freedom. Azadi is a Young cow born in La Patagonia. She´s a brave dreamer that, due to her mother´s last words, suspects that there is a place where cows are free. Alone before danger, she begins her journey to freedom. A tale of love and adventure through the Amazonas, México, Alaska, Mongolia and India.