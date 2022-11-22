Escape From Darkness

Not Available

A former radical Muslim reveals the foundation of modern Islamic beliefs and actions. Daniel Shayesteh was born in Iran near the Caspian sea. By age nine he was able to recite the entire Qur'an in Arabic, which made him a famous boy in the area. As a young man he was totally committed to Islam and was a co-founder of Hezbollah (then known as the Iranian Revolutionary Army). He inspired other good Muslims to hate and kill Americans and Jews. After he helped to oust the Shah of Iran and bring Ayatollah Khomeini to power, he was kidnapped and sentenced to death; the Ayatollah didn’t like Daniel’s opposition to his political agenda. He existed for a time in torturous prison conditions. His cellmates were executed, but by the grace of God Daniel escaped to Turkey. It was there that he met a group of Iranian Christians. And it was through their witness of the love of Christ and training in the truth of the Bible, beginning in Genesis, that he came to know Christ as Savior.