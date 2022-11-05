Escape from Mars

Five astronauts make the first manned trip to Mars, in the second decade of the 21st century. They must battle and overcome inferior computer components, corporate greed and indifference, their own personal problems, as well as the surprises that The Red Planet has in store for them
|Christine Elise
|Lia Poirier, Sagan Cocommander
|Peter Outerbridge
|John Rank, Sagan Cocommander
|Allison Hossack
|Andrea Singer, Mission Chemist
|Michael Shanks
|Bill Malone, Mission Architect
|Ron Lea
|Jason, Mission Control Weasel
|Kavan Smith
|Sergei Andropov, Misson Biogeochemist
View Full Cast >