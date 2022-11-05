Not Available

Escape from Mars

  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Credo Entertainment Group

Five astronauts make the first manned trip to Mars, in the second decade of the 21st century. They must battle and overcome inferior computer components, corporate greed and indifference, their own personal problems, as well as the surprises that The Red Planet has in store for them

Cast

Christine EliseLia Poirier, Sagan Cocommander
Peter OuterbridgeJohn Rank, Sagan Cocommander
Allison HossackAndrea Singer, Mission Chemist
Michael ShanksBill Malone, Mission Architect
Ron LeaJason, Mission Control Weasel
Kavan SmithSergei Andropov, Misson Biogeochemist

