1981

Escape from New York

  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Release Date

July 9th, 1981

Studio

AVCO Embassy Pictures

In 1997, the island of Manhattan has been walled off and turned into a giant maximum security prison within which the country's worst criminals are left to form their own anarchic society. However, when the President of the United States crash lands on the island, the authorities turn to a former soldier and current convict, Snake Plissken, to rescue him.

Cast

Kurt RussellSnake Plissken
Lee Van CleefPolice Commissioner Bob Hauk
Ernest BorgnineCabbie
Donald PleasencePresident of the United States
Isaac HayesThe Duke of New York
Harry Dean StantonHarold \'Brain\' Helman

Images

