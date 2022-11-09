Escape from New York

In 1997, the island of Manhattan has been walled off and turned into a giant maximum security prison within which the country's worst criminals are left to form their own anarchic society. However, when the President of the United States crash lands on the island, the authorities turn to a former soldier and current convict, Snake Plissken, to rescue him.
|Kurt Russell
|Snake Plissken
|Lee Van Cleef
|Police Commissioner Bob Hauk
|Ernest Borgnine
|Cabbie
|Donald Pleasence
|President of the United States
|Isaac Hayes
|The Duke of New York
|Harry Dean Stanton
|Harold \'Brain\' Helman
View Full Cast >
5 More Images