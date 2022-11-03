1945

Escape in the Fog

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 1945

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A nurse recovering in a hospital from a nervous breakdown keeps having dreams where she sees two men trying to murder a third. When she meets the the officer in charge of psychology at the hospital, she is astounded to discover that he is the man in her dream who is the intended murder victim.

Cast

Nina FochEileen Carr
William WrightBarry Malcolm
Konstantin ShayneSchiller
Ivan TriesaultHausmer, Schiller's Henchman
Ernie AdamsGeorge Smith
Shelley WintersTaxi driver (uncredited)

