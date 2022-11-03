Escape in the Fog

A nurse recovering in a hospital from a nervous breakdown keeps having dreams where she sees two men trying to murder a third. When she meets the the officer in charge of psychology at the hospital, she is astounded to discover that he is the man in her dream who is the intended murder victim.
|Nina Foch
|Eileen Carr
|William Wright
|Barry Malcolm
|Konstantin Shayne
|Schiller
|Ivan Triesault
|Hausmer, Schiller's Henchman
|Ernie Adams
|George Smith
|Shelley Winters
|Taxi driver (uncredited)
