2013

Escape Plan

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 2013

Studio

Knightsbridge Entertainment

Ray Breslin is the world's foremost authority on structural security. After analyzing every high security prison and learning a vast array of survival skills so he can design escape-proof prisons, his skills are put to the test. He's framed and incarcerated in a master prison he designed himself. He needs to escape and find the person who put him behind bars.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneRay Breslin
Arnold SchwarzeneggerEmil Rottmayer
Jim CaviezelWillard Hobbes
Vinnie JonesDrake
50 CentHush
Vincent D'OnofrioLester Clark

Images

