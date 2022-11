Not Available

The story of Egyptian displaced family from Ismailia after the 1967 war.Hema (Mohamed Fouad) dreams of becoming famous singer and continues the journey of success with the help of his friend(Mohamed Henedi)and his brother(Khaled Nabawy),but his brother is jealous of him and trying to drive a wedge between him and his lover(Hanan Turk).Hema back to sing in Ismailia after the return of her natural life after the 1973.