Estuary England is the first part of a continuing series of films tentatively titled Zones of Change, exploring themes surrounding the disjointed development of the Thames Gateway region. Using Photography, sound, and moving image to act as a portal to read and experience the landscape, the film explores the area surrounding the Queen Elizabeth II crossing at West Thurrock and investigates the notion of the pull of a contemporary 'empire of London' in its surrounding satellite towns.
