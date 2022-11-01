Not Available

Ett öga rött

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tre Vänner

Halim has seen through it all. He has seen through the Integration plan a secret conspiracy that tries to turn all immigrants into Swedes. Unfortunately he has also seen through his own father, who has fallen victim to the Integration plan. But Halim has his own plan; he is going to be Sweden’s mightiest revolution immigrant and take a stand to save his father from forgetting his Arabic roots.

Cast

Evin AhmadYasmine
Anwar AlbayatiDalanda
Sofia BachCarin
Youssef SkhayriHalim

