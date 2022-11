Not Available

Stuck in a world of dreams and nostalgia, Pat struggles to forget the limelight and fleeting fame of his glory days. When a beautiful young woman named Ana saves his life, Pat agrees to drive her to her ancestral home, in hopes that she can save him from his own past. Unpaved roads treat the pair to a bumpy adventure full of anger management, Beethoven and The Doors, as the journey proves to be full of lessons and revelations.