2009

Eugene Prescott is a lonely man who desperately wants to make a connection with the world and people around him. Like most people he just wants to love and be loved. Tormented by loneliness and a deep need to connect with others, Eugene searches outside of himself for the answers only to find himself more perplexed by his confused sexual tendencies and repressed childhood memories. As the shield of his denial becomes stripped away, Eugene directs his rage inward. After a failed attempt at dating and an encounter with a hooker, Eugene s search leads him to the streets of Hollywood where he meets Josh, a young hustler who turns tricks to support a heroin habit, and Heather, a beautiful soft core porn model who dreams of starting a new life.