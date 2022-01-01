An American, Leopold Kessler (Jean-Marc Barr) goes to post-war Germany in 1945 to work as a railroad conductor for the Zentropa Rail Line instead of going into the Army because he feels its a more valuable thing to do for the state of the world. He meets Katharina Hartmann (Barbara Sukowa), the daughter of the railroad owner and they fall in love.
|Jean-Marc Barr
|Leopold Kessler
|Barbara Sukowa
|Katharina Hartmann
|Udo Kier
|Lawrence Hartmann
|Ernst-Hugo Järegård
|Uncle Kessler
|Max von Sydow
|Erik Mørk
View Full Cast >