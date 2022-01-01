1992

Europa

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 1992

Studio

Det Danske Filminstitut

An American, Leopold Kessler (Jean-Marc Barr) goes to post-war Germany in 1945 to work as a railroad conductor for the Zentropa Rail Line instead of going into the Army because he feels its a more valuable thing to do for the state of the world. He meets Katharina Hartmann (Barbara Sukowa), the daughter of the railroad owner and they fall in love.

Cast

Jean-Marc BarrLeopold Kessler
Barbara SukowaKatharina Hartmann
Udo KierLawrence Hartmann
Ernst-Hugo JäregårdUncle Kessler
Max von Sydow
Erik Mørk

Images