Europe '51

Is a provocative, haunting, and compassionate examination of the isolating and often misunderstood path of personal redemption and spiritual service in contemporary society. Composed of alternating sequences of daytime and nighttime episodes, the film presents a recurring visual dichotomy that illustrates the polarizing division between wealth and poverty, spirituality and materialism, vanity and humility, selfishness and benevolence.
|Ingrid Bergman
|Irene Girard
|Alexander Knox
|George Girard
|Ettore Giannini
|Andrea Casatti
|Teresa Pellati
|Ines
|Giulietta Masina
|Passerotto
|Marcella Rovena
|Mrs. Puglisi
