Europe '51

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ponti-De Laurentiis Cinematografica

Is a provocative, haunting, and compassionate examination of the isolating and often misunderstood path of personal redemption and spiritual service in contemporary society. Composed of alternating sequences of daytime and nighttime episodes, the film presents a recurring visual dichotomy that illustrates the polarizing division between wealth and poverty, spirituality and materialism, vanity and humility, selfishness and benevolence.

Cast

Ingrid BergmanIrene Girard
Alexander KnoxGeorge Girard
Ettore GianniniAndrea Casatti
Teresa PellatiInes
Giulietta MasinaPasserotto
Marcella RovenaMrs. Puglisi

