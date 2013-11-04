Europe - Live at Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show

2013

On 7th June 2013, Europe took the stage in their home country Sweden for a special occasion: celebrating 30 years of rock music. The Swedish rock band celebrated this event together with 30,000 fans at the prestigious Sweden Rock Festival. Europe performed 28 songs, selecting their personal favourite moments spanning from their earlier years up to their most recent songs taken from albums including Last Look At Eden and Bag Of Bones; plus songs performed for the very first time.