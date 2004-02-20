2004

EuroTrip

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 2004

Studio

The Montecito Picture Company

Scott Thomas is reluctant when his longtime cyber-buddy from Berlin, Mieke, suggests they meet face-to-face. But when he discovers his pen pal is a gorgeous young woman, Scott embarks with his friends on a trip across Europe. On their wild journey toward Berlin, the buddies meet zealous football hooligans, an overly affectionate Italian and travelogue maven Arthur Frommer.

Cast

Scott MechlowiczScott Thomas
Jacob PittsCooper Harris
Kristin KreukFiona
Michelle TrachtenbergJenny
Cathy MeilsMrs. Thomas
Nial IskhakovBert

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images