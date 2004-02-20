Scott Thomas is reluctant when his longtime cyber-buddy from Berlin, Mieke, suggests they meet face-to-face. But when he discovers his pen pal is a gorgeous young woman, Scott embarks with his friends on a trip across Europe. On their wild journey toward Berlin, the buddies meet zealous football hooligans, an overly affectionate Italian and travelogue maven Arthur Frommer.
|Scott Mechlowicz
|Scott Thomas
|Jacob Pitts
|Cooper Harris
|Kristin Kreuk
|Fiona
|Michelle Trachtenberg
|Jenny
|Cathy Meils
|Mrs. Thomas
|Nial Iskhakov
|Bert
