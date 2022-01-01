Eurythmics: Peacetour

Not Available

The 'peacetour' DVD was recorded at the Eurythmics' charity concert at London Docklands Arena, on December 6th, 1999. The DVD includes 21 songs filmed on stage, and a documentary in the DVD extras. I want it all - Missionary man - Thorn in my side - When tomorrow comes - It's alright (baby's coming back) - I saved the world today - Who's that girl? - I love you like a ball and chain - Would I lie to you? - Sisters are doin' it for themselves - Again - You have placed a chill in my heart - Love is a stranger - I need a man - Walking on broken glass - There must be an angel (playing with my heart) - Here comes the rain again - Why - The miracle of love - Peace is just a word - Sweet dreams (are made of this)