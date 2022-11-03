Eva Fools Around

Eva's aunt is jealous of her neighbor's excellent roses and wants to know the secret. To help auntie out Eva applies for secretarial work at the neighbor's house in order to find out the formula. Things get complicated when it turns out that Eva's brother is in love with the daughter of the house and also wants to get in there under false pretenses.
|Oldřich Nový
|Michal Nor
|Zdeňka Baldová
|Pavlína Norová
|Gustav Hilmar
|Tomáš Záhorský
|Ella Nollová
|Klotylda
|Marta Májová
|Emilie Záhorská
|Jiřina Sedláčková
|Eliška Záhorská
