Eva Fools Around

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Státní půjčovna filmů

Eva's aunt is jealous of her neighbor's excellent roses and wants to know the secret. To help auntie out Eva applies for secretarial work at the neighbor's house in order to find out the formula. Things get complicated when it turns out that Eva's brother is in love with the daughter of the house and also wants to get in there under false pretenses.

Cast

Oldřich NovýMichal Nor
Zdeňka BaldováPavlína Norová
Gustav HilmarTomáš Záhorský
Ella NollováKlotylda
Marta MájováEmilie Záhorská
Jiřina SedláčkováEliška Záhorská

